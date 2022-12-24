Watch CBS News
Police are searching for 76-year-old Delaware County man

By Andreas Copes

CBS Philadelphia

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Upper Darby are searching for a 76-year-old man. They took to Twitter asking for help locating Thomas Cortallessa.

Upper Darby police say Mr. Cortallessa was last seen in his blue 2013 Toyota Corolla. His Pennsylvania license plate reads JJL3807.

Authorities say he may be on his way to Harrah's Casino in Chester passing through Tinicum Township.

The car has a dent on the rear driver-side bumper, authorities say.

Please call Upper Darby police at (610) 734-7693 if you have information.

December 24, 2022

