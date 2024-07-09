Watch CBS News
School District of Philadelphia looking to fill positions at hiring event in Kensington

By Taleisha Newbill, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia is already looking ahead to the next school year in the middle of summer. The district is holding a hiring event on Wednesday morning to find new workers.

There are all kinds of positions to fill, including bus drivers, school nurses and food services.

The hiring event will be at the Frances Willard School on East Elkhart Street in Kensington at 10 a.m.

Here is a list of some of the open positions:

  • Bilingual Counseling Assistant
  • Building Engineer trainees
  • Bus Attendants
  • General Cleaners
  • Special Education Assistant
  • Student Climate Staff
  • Supportive Service Assistant

There are two more hiring events from the district, on Wednesday, July 24, at Samuel Fels High School on Langdon Street in Crescentville and on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Northeast Community Propel Academy on Rowland Avenue in Holmesburg.

If you cannot attend the hiring events, you can still apply for positions at Workinphilly.com.

