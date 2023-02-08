Watch CBS News
The Reading Coffee Roaster shows off 2 new blends in honor of Eagles

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

BIRDSBORO, Pa. (CBS) -- We are a few days away from the Super Bowl and to continue the Eagles spirit why not brew a cup celebrating the Birds? The Reading Coffee Roasters has two new coffee blends to show off your Eagles pride.

One new blend is Java Jawn which the company describes as a "medium roast infused with the flavors of milk chocolate and cream, with the depth and the smoky-sweet flavor of caramel." The coffee has a starting price of $16.99 for 12 oz.

Another new blend called Birds' Brew is described as "a single-origin medium roast, a balanced and smooth coffee with notes of fruit, chocolate, and caramel, a medium body, bright acidity, and a clean aftertaste." This blend was available before the NFC championship but is now part of a double pack with Java Jawn for $30.

Both coffees can be decaffeinated and are available online or at their retail stores.

A Philadelphia specialty coffee roaster, ReAnimator Coffee Roaster, also has a coffee blend that Hurts so good in honor of the Eagles' quarterback.

