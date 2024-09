Preview of 69th annual Hero Thrill Show in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Hero Thrill Show held a preview pep rally in Center City on Wednesday.

The show raises money for scholarships for surviving family members of police and fire personnel killed in the line of duty.

The show will take place next Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Wells Fargo Center from noon to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 per person or $35 for a family of up to five.