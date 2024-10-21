Watch CBS News
Janelle Burrell shares Philadelphia favorites on "The Drew Barrymore Show"

By Janelle Burrell

/ CBS Philadelphia

On today's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," CBS News Philadelphia anchor Janelle Burrell discusses some of our Philadelphia favorites with Drew Barrymore and co-host Ross Mathews.

Some highlights include some of the historic sites in the Philly region, including Eastern State Penitentiary, where the team gave Drew and Ross quite a scare.

The team from Liberty Kitchen also shared some of their popular tomato pie, and Gritty made a cameo, surprising an audience member with a fun giveaway.

You can see the full episode today at 3 p.m. on CBS Philadelphia.

