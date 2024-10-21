Janelle Burrell shares Philadelphia favorites on "The Drew Barrymore Show"

Janelle Burrell shares Philly favorites with The Drew Barrymore Show

On today's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," CBS News Philadelphia anchor Janelle Burrell discusses some of our Philadelphia favorites with Drew Barrymore and co-host Ross Mathews.

Some highlights include some of the historic sites in the Philly region, including Eastern State Penitentiary, where the team gave Drew and Ross quite a scare.

The team from Liberty Kitchen also shared some of their popular tomato pie, and Gritty made a cameo, surprising an audience member with a fun giveaway.

You can see the full episode today at 3 p.m. on CBS Philadelphia.