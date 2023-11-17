Thanksgiving travel rush hits Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday is the first day of the Thanksgiving travel season at the Philadelphia International Airport. Lines began forming well before 4:30 a.m. with the average wait time to get through TSA checkpoints hovering around 40 minutes.

While it's shaping up to be a bustling several days for those taking to the friendly skies, PHL airport spokesperson Heather Redfern reminded travelers to get to the airport early.

"Gone are the days you can just roll up and hop on your flight when the TSA says get here two to three hours before your flight," Redfern said. "Get here two to three hours before boarding."

AAA is predicting this to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years. PHL estimates over 900,000 people will pass through the airport over the next five days.

The travel agency is predicting the Sunday after Thanksgiving to be the busiest travel day followed by the day before Thanksgiving.

CBS Money Watch team has reported the average domestic round trip to be around $266, which is down 10% compared to last year.

PennDOT, state police emphasize safety

More than 49 million Americans are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations next week, AAA said.

With that in mind, authorities in Pennsylvania are reminding drivers to not drive while intoxicated, to wear a seatbelt and to use proper car seats for children. Last year there were 525 crashes and six deaths in the Philadelphia area during Thanksgiving week, PennDOT data shows -- 41 of those crashes involved impaired drivers.