Police, PennDOT emphasize safety ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel days

PennDOT urging residents to be safe while driving ahead of Thanksgiving

MEDIA (CBS) -- More than 49 million Americans are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations next week, AAA said.

With that in mind, PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, the Delaware County District Attorney, SEPTA, Media Business Authority and AAA focused on holiday travel safety at an event Thursday in Media.

Authorities reminded drivers to not drive while intoxicated and to wear a seatbelt and use proper car seats for children.

Last year there were 525 crashes and six deaths in the Philadelphia area during Thanksgiving week, PennDOT data shows. Forty-one of those crashes involved impaired drivers.

"Troopers are trained to look for various traffic violations and will remain cognizant during the holiday periods. Travelers can do their part by remembering to slow down, move over, never drive impaired or distracted, and always buckle up," Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jessica Tobin said in a statement.

Pennsylvania state troopers are currently participating in a national "Click It or Ticket" campaign until Nov. 26.

As part of an effort called Operation Safe Holiday, police will also be conducting sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols, and regular traffic safety patrols beginning next week through the new year.