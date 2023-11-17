Thanksgiving food donations: Where to give across Delaware Valley this holiday season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The holiday season is fast approaching, and people across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are already busy stocking their fridges for meals with friends and family.

It's also an incredibly busy time of year for food banks and food pantries as they work to collect food and monetary donations for those in need.

Looking for ways to donate this holiday season? Check out this list of local organizations collecting money and food for their communities.

Pennsylvania

Bucks County: Dozens of food pantries are operating in Upper, Central, and Lower Bucks County. Click here for a list of locations, contact information and donation hours.

Chester County Food Bank: The food bank is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9-11:30 a.m., though donations are also accepted weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chester County Food Bank senior marketing manager Anne Shuniak told CBS Philadelphia this Thanksgiving, the organization is set to serve more than 6,000 families in addition to everyday meals.

Delaware County Interfaith Food Assistance Network: DIFAN, a network of food pantries throughout Delaware County coordinated by Family & Community Service of Delaware County, supports families each month with food donations to feed multiple people in the household. DIFAN works with six food pantries that depend on volunteers, food and monetary donations.

Montco Anti-Hunger Network: MAHN's resources help more than 60 food pantries and free meal providers across the county.

Philabundance: Philabundance works with more 350 community partners to distribute food across nine counties in southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Non-perishable food items can be delivered to the South Philadelphia warehouse at 3616 South Galloway Street Philadelphia, by appointment only, though donations can also be scheduled for pickup.

New Jersey

Community Food Bank of New Jersey: The organization's annual turkey and holiday food drive runs Saturday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 19. Nearly two-dozen locations across South Jersey are collecting donations this weekend, including frozen turkeys, hams, and all the fixings.

South Jersey Food Bank: In 2022, South Jersey Food Bank helped support more than 225,000 families in need of food assistance. There are nine locations where individuals or groups hosting traditional (non-virtual) food drives can drop off donations.

Delaware

Food Bank of Delaware: A $10 donation can provide 30 meals to families in need this Thanksgiving season. Food donations can be taken to the bank's Newark headquarters, located at 222 Lake Drive in Newark, or the Milford Branch, located at 1040 Mattlind Way in Milford. Click here for donation drop-off hours.

Greater Delaware: To find an individual food pantry or food bank near you, click here.