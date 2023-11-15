Chester County Food Bank working to help fight food insecurity in time for Thanksgiving

Chester County Food Bank working hard to help people dealing with food insecurity

Chester County Food Bank working hard to help people dealing with food insecurity

EXTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The Chester County Food Bank, like many around the area, is working hard to ensure people who are dealing with food insecurity have a warm meal to celebrate and give thanks.

Chester County Food Bank senior marketing manager Anne Shuniak says preparing for Thanksgiving is the food bank's busiest time of the year.

"This Thanksgiving, we are serving more than 6,000 families in addition to our everyday meals," Shuniak said.

Community partners, like Tabernacle Baptist Church of Coatesville, depend on the food bank to help their families get through the holidays.

José Frazier, the food bank's chief operating officer, says each family will get the choice of chicken or turkey, fresh vegetables and a selection of canned goods.

"We've been preparing for the holidays since July," Frazier said.

Meanwhile, the organization said donations are down close to 30% this year.

Anyone interested in donating can visit the food bank's website.

The last day to make donations in time for Thanksgiving is Wednesday, Nov. 22. The food bank will reopen the following Monday.