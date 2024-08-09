The next generation of doctors get their white coats at Temple University

Building partially collapses in Crescentville; Philadelphia area preps for Debby | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Future doctors set sail Friday on their medical journeys with the White Coat Ceremony at Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine.

Abby Chang was with her father, officially starting her medical training at Temple University, the same place where her dad received his medical degree.

"This is so exciting," Chang said. "I feel like I've worked kind of my whole life to be here right now, so it's kind of surreal."

At the 2024 White Coat Ceremony at Temple University, Chang's dad got the official honor.

On Friday, 221 students got their white coats, marking the beginning of their medical training at Temple.

"Turning your story to the chapter where you become a physician," Dr. Amy J. Goldberg, dean of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine, said. "I'm sure alongside your well-deserved pride, you're also feeling tremendous gratitude for people who helped along the way."

Following was the keynote speaker Dr. Michele Johnson, who received her medical degree from Temple in 1979.

Johnson is a neuro-radiologist and became the first African-American woman appointed to full professor at Yale University.

"I couldn't be where I am if it wasn't for the foundations here in Philadelphia at Temple," Johnson said.

She shares her message of hard work and empathy and the critical importance of education.

"I do a lot of mentoring and teaching for radiology to get more women and underrepresented in medicine involved in this specialty," Johnson said.

Chang, who majored in biology at Temple, is thinking about eventually working with children — or maybe following in Johnson's footsteps.

"It's so inspiring," Chang said. "Something I love about Temple is their real emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion.

These future doctors are now on their way.