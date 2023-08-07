Temple University student carjacked blocks away from campus

Temple student frightened to go out at night after assault, carjacking

Temple student frightened to go out at night after assault, carjacking

Temple student frightened to go out at night after assault, carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are investigating whether two carjackings in North Philadelphia from over the weekend are connected.

The latest incident happened to a Temple University student off campus.

Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects after a Temple student was carjacked feet from her rental home near the university's campus at Fontain and Diamond Streets early Sunday morning.

"It's very frightening it can happen to anyone whether you're a guy or a girl," said Rada Rann, who graduated from Temple.

ALSO SEE: Driver abducted in Juniata Park, forced to withdraw cash: Philadelphia police

Police say the suspects approached the victim near her car, and one grabbed the victim by her neck. She was able to get away. But the suspects got into the car and took off.

"She's doing alright when it comes to it. Obviously when people tell me, 'Yeah, we're doing alright,' I know that probably they need some time to process," said Elijah Landsmark, who's the victim's roommate.

Police recovered the stolen car in Kensington on the same block that officers recovered another car that was stolen Saturday morning. That victim was also a woman.

Now, police are working to see if the two incidents are related.

There have been 584 carjackings in Philly so far this year. That's a big drop compared to the 805 carjackings reported during the same time year in 2022, according to Philadelphia police.

And the biggest hotspot for carjackings is in the 22nd district – near Temple.

But the university is working to address crime happening on and off campus. It's trying to hire more officers and working to retain them, too. And it's launching a new safety app for students.

The app allows them to report crimes, access the university's walking escort service and more.

Temple student Rita Hung lives off campus and carries pepper spray that's attached to her bag when headed to class.

"I bring pepper spray and stun gun with my bag. Right now I have one. Pepper spray makes myself more comfortable when I walk on the street," Hung said.

The student who was carjacked had a minor injury on her elbow but is expected to be physically OK.