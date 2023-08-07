Driver abducted in Juniata Park, forced to withdraw cash: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police are searching for suspects in a carjacking in Juniata Park. Philadelphia police say a man was carjacked near Wyoming Avenue and G Street early Monday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., police said the suspects reportedly ordered the man to go to a nearby ATM to withdraw cash before taking off with the vehicle and the money.

Police haven't provided any details on potential suspects so far.

