Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver abducted in Juniata Park, forced to withdraw cash: Philadelphia police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Driver abducted in Juniata Park, forced to withdraw cash: Philadelphia police
Driver abducted in Juniata Park, forced to withdraw cash: Philadelphia police 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police are searching for suspects in a carjacking in Juniata Park. Philadelphia police say a man was carjacked near Wyoming Avenue and G Street early Monday morning. 

Around 12:30 a.m., police said the suspects reportedly ordered the man to go to a nearby ATM to withdraw cash before taking off with the vehicle and the money.

Police haven't provided any details on potential suspects so far.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 8:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.