2 in custody after shots fired near Temple University; another shooter at large: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people were taken into custody after shots were fired in North Philadelphia near Temple University Sunday evening, police said.

The shots were fired in the 1600 block of Sydenham Street at around 7 p.m., according to TUalert, Temple's notification system.

The Temple University Police Association said one shooter, who was wearing a pink hoodie with dreads and a skull cap, is still at large.

Officers are once again contending with a large group of juveniles at Broad/Cecil B Moore. Although this situation is not new for TUPD and PPD, it is becoming a more frequent occurrence without a plan in place to address it.



03/31/24- 6:55pm

TUPA said officers apprehended two people after pursuing them through the Temple Towers parking lot. One apprehension was made at 1700 Liacouras Walk on Temple's main campus and the other was made at 12th and Jefferson streets, according to TUPA.

TUPA said officers recovered one firearm and were searching for a second one.

On Sunday, TUPA said officers responded to a "large group of juveniles" at the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

TUPA is also looking into a report of a student's car being struck by gunfire in the 1500 block of Oxford Street.

TUalertEMER: Police have cleared the area on the 1600 block of Sydenham Street. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) April 1, 2024

Police have since cleared the area.

Last week, three people were arrested after about 100 to 200 "unruly juveniles" were throwing rocks and bricks at police on Temple's campus at the intersection of Broad and Cecil B. Moore.