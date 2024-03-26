3 arrested after "unruly juveniles" throw rocks, bricks at police on Temple University's campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three arrests were made after about 100 to 200 "unruly juveniles" were throwing rocks and bricks at police in North Philadelphia on Temple University's campus on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Philly police said the three people arrested will be charged with disorderly conduct.

Temple police said the juveniles were at the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue and authorities "attempted to control the crowd."

TUPD, PPD and Septa PD are currently dealing with 100-200+ unruly juveniles at Broad/ Cecil B Moore. Rocks and bricks have been thrown at Police as they attempt to control the crowd. More resources are on the way.



Wishing all officers involved to stay safe tonight! — Temple University Police Association (@officialTUPA) March 27, 2024

Philadelphia police said the juveniles have since dispersed to surrounding areas.

Chopper 3 was over the intersection of Broad and Cecil B. Moore where a large police presence could be seen.

No officers were injured, Philly police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.