3 arrested after "unruly juveniles" throw rocks, bricks at police on Temple University's campus

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three arrests were made after about 100 to 200 "unruly juveniles" were throwing rocks and bricks at police in North Philadelphia on Temple University's campus on Tuesday night, authorities said. 

Philly police said the three people arrested will be charged with disorderly conduct. 

Temple police said the juveniles were at the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue and authorities "attempted to control the crowd."

Philadelphia police said the juveniles have since dispersed to surrounding areas.

snapshot-6.jpg

Chopper 3 was over the intersection of Broad and Cecil B. Moore where a large police presence could be seen. 

No officers were injured, Philly police said. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on March 26, 2024 / 10:12 PM EDT

