Man shot multiple times, killed near Temple in North Philly

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 44-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed Wednesday in North Philadelphia just off Temple University's campus, police say. 

The shooting happened at the intersection of 20th Street and Susquehanna Avenue. 

Police say the man was shot three times in the right side of his chest.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 4:06 p.m., according to authorities. 

There's no word on suspects or a motive.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. 

First published on February 15, 2023 / 4:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

