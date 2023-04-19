Temple University releases independent campus safety audit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University has released an external, independent audit of its campus safety services and its police department.

Students say they feel safe on campus, but they are afraid off campus. They say something needs to be done and they hope this is the first step.

"I think it calls for change we need to see sooner than later," student Nate Weinberg said.

Temple students are reacting after the university released a campus safety audit Wednesday, with nearly 70 recommendations.

"We have to deal with the underlying conditions," former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey said.

Ramsey and his company 21CP Solutions conducted the audit.

The audit was first announced in February 2022, following the death of student Sam Collington. He was shot and killed near campus in November 2021.

"I think it's a step in the right direction," said attorney Tom Kline, who represents the Collington family, speaking about the audit.

"I think Temple recognizes its failures. It's good to come to grips with your failures so you can make progress in the future."

The most critical recommendation calls for Temple to be a leader and to collaborate with city leaders when it comes to making North Philadelphia safer.

"If the city was already doing it," Ramsey said, "we wouldn't be having this conversation. So somebody has to step up and get the ball rolling."

Temple University acting president JoAnne Epps has been on the job for only a week but says she's already working on that.

"We don't have to sit back and wait to be invited," Epps said. "I've made some calls yesterday already to some city officials to say hi I'd like to introduce myself to you, I'd like to hear what you're doing along these areas."

Students agree more collaboration with city leaders and the Philadelphia Police Department is necessary.

"They do have to work together and one just can't do things without the other's support," student Matt Weinhardt said, "so it's like a whole thing."

The audit also says the temple should establish retention bonuses to retain officers, and to attract officers, the audit says look at your own students.

"Temple U has a very strong criminal justice program," Ramsey said.

To that, the audit recommends Temple offer tuition forgiveness to students who become Temple police officers after graduation to attract more officers.

"That's pretty doggone attractive for those kids who aren't on a scholarship," Ramsey said.

More than 250 people were interviewed for the audit.