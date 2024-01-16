Police release photos of suspect in unprovoked stabbing of Temple employee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Temple University employee is recovering at the college's hospital after being stabbed in the arm in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

Temple University police and Philadelphia police are investigating the crime that they say happened on the 1000 block of West Montgomery Avenue at around 7:15 a.m.

Police responded to the area in North Philadelphia and found the Temple employee had been stabbed one time in the right arm.

Jennifer Griffin, Temple's vice president for public safety and Denise Wilhelm, deputy director of operations announced the attack was unprovoked and the suspect appeared to be in mental distress at the time of the attack.

Afterward, the suspect took off eastbound on Montgomery towards 8th Street.

Philadelphia police, who are assisting in the investigation shared the following photos of the suspect on their X account Tuesday afternoon.

Philadelphia Police Department, Temple University Police

Both police forces have reviewed nearby camera footage and Temple police are surveilling the area.

Temple University reminds students to download their campus safety app, TUSafe, so they can be aware of any community disturbances, and request emergency services or walking escorts.