Temple University eyes UArts building as new home for Center City Philadelphia campus

University of the Arts in Philadelphia files for bankruptcy

Temple University leaders say they've placed a bid to buy a building on the shuttered University of the Arts campus on South Broad Street.

Multiple UArts buildings are now for sale after the school filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last year and began to liquidate its assets. In a statement, President John Fry, Provost Gregory Mandel and COO Ken Kaiser said Temple bid on Terra Hall, located at the corner of Broad and Walnut streets.

The university "explored options for acquiring two properties that align with our academic priorities and also allow us to continue the historic legacy of UArts," Fry said. It wasn't clear if there was a second building that Temple bid for in addition to Terra Hall.

The Temple News, the university's student-run newspaper, reported the bid was for $18 million.

If the building is purchased with court approval, Fry said the location would serve as the new home of the Temple University Center City campus. Currently, the campus occupies part of a building at 1515 Market Street near City Hall and Suburban Station.

Temple's lease there expires in 2027. "Of significance, this transaction would mark the first time that Temple would own its Center City campus as opposed to leasing," Fry said.

Philadelphia property records show Terra Hall is 17 stories tall and was built in 1920.

Following the school's abrupt closure in June, students were left scrambling to find alternative education plans. Many found a home at Temple University. Others, caught by surprise, received their degrees by mail after the school's closure

Terra Hall was once home to a Wawa store on the ground floor that represented the company's major expansion into Center City. The store closed in 2020.

"Beyond serving as the new home of TUCC, Terra Hall creates an opportunity for the university to be part of the continued revitalization of the Avenue of the Arts—an important cultural corridor—while opening the door for additional academic opportunities for our students," the Temple executives wrote.

Philadelphia leaders this summer announced a $100 million plan to revitalize South Broad into the "Avenue of the Arts 2.0," adding greenery and turning the area into an "arts park."