Temple students can get a free ride home thanks to student organization, Uber partnership

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple students can now ride home free of charge if they're looking to get out of an unsafe situation. It's courtesy of a new partnership involving Uber and Student Activists Against Sexual Assault (SAASA).

The new partnership selected Temple University to receive $200,000 worth of free Uber rides for students who are trying to get home from an unsafe situation.

SAASA is a student organization that works to end sexual violence and empower sexual assault survivors on campus. The student organization is a product of the "It's On Us" organization.

"Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Uber, which is why we're so proud to be able to use our platform to help enhance safety on college campuses," said Julia Paige, Head of Global Social Impact, Uber Technologies, Inc. "Our partnership with It's on Us National and the Temple University It's on Us Chapter will provide students in need with an option for a way to get to and from campus and will act as a model as we explore bringing this program to other campuses around the country."