Temple student finds ways to give back to those fighting Israel-Hamas conflict

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the war in Israel continues a Temple University student and her family are finding ways to give back to those fighting on the frontlines.

With over a dozen suitcases filled with donations, Temple Student Eden Ankri and her family made the long trek from the East Coast to Israel to give out tactical gear and snacks to Israeli military members, many of them her friends and family.

RELATED: Philadelphia region reeling after Hamas attacks kill hundreds in Israel

"If I want my family to be safe. I need to do something about it. They're protecting me. They're protecting my home. They're protecting my country," Ankri said.

Ankri grew up in Israel and now goes to college in Philadelphia. CBS News Philadelphia caught up with her while she's in Tel Aviv.

"I'm not able to just stay home and not do something for my country and for my loved ones," Ankri said.

She says in just two days and with the help of her friends and family they were able to go through the proper avenues to donate protective equipment like vests.

CBS News Philadelphia

"My mom was taking care of all the right permissions from the government," Ankri said.

Ankri says she received donations from people from all over including Philadelphia.

"Even though it's kind of far away from them, I'm grateful for every single friend of mine that donated and that passed the message along," Ankri said.

That type of support is something Jeffrey Lasday from the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia says they're thankful for.

"It's powerful. At a time when people are feeling helpless, hopeless, angry. Coming together helps," Lasday said.

Ankri says regardless of if people are willing to donate bringing awareness to the conflict is what matters most to her.