Temple, Muhlenberg College under investigation by Education Department for alleged discrimination

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Department of Education has added Temple University and Allentown's Muhlenberg College to the list of schools under investigation for alleged discrimination.

The Office for Civil Rights opened the investigations into "discrimination involving shared ancestry" under Title VI Jan. 16, according to the department's website. 

The colleges join Drexel University, Rutgers University and Lafayette College, among others around the country, on the list of schools with recently opened investigations.

The University of Pennsylvania is also under investigation by two U.S. House of Representatives committees for alleged antisemitism. 

Former Penn President Liz Magill came under fire last month after she spoke about antisemitism at a hearing in front of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. She and Penn's board chair Scott Bok resigned shortly after that hearing.

