Person in custody after spotted with gun at Temple dorm cafeteria

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Security scare at Temple University
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple police are increasing patrols at Morgan Hall after a brief security scare Friday afternoon.

Police say a security officer spotted someone with a gun in the dorm's cafeteria.

Officers took that person into custody and no one was hurt.

This comes on the same day as eight new officers were sworn into the Temple police force.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 6:40 PM

