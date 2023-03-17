Person in custody after spotted with gun at Temple dorm cafeteria
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple police are increasing patrols at Morgan Hall after a brief security scare Friday afternoon.
Police say a security officer spotted someone with a gun in the dorm's cafeteria.
Officers took that person into custody and no one was hurt.
This comes on the same day as eight new officers were sworn into the Temple police force.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.