Eight new officers join Temple University police force

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's graduation day for more than three dozen Philadelphia and Temple police officers. The graduates are sorely needed as the city and university face a major staffing shortage.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, eight new Temple police officers took the oath alongside 30 new Philadelphia police officers.

The Philadelphia Police Academy graduates were sworn in just weeks after the murder of Chris Fitzgerald, a Temple police officer. He was the first Temple police officer to die in the line of duty.

Temple has struggled to increase its police force at the same time as it struggles with rising crime.

Temple's vice president for public safety, Jennifer Griffin, attended the police academy graduation.

"We're extremely excited to see them graduating today," Griffin said. "It's an honor for them to graduate from the Philadelphia Academy. It lifts us up as an agency. We've gone through some really challenging times emotionally. It also lifts up our community to see new officers on the street."

She said the new Temple officers will have some onboarding and field training to do as they join the force.