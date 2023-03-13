Watch CBS News
15-year-old shot, killed in Northeast Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday. It happened on the 6100 block of Algon Avenue around noon. 

Police say he was shot five times in the torso and five times in the leg. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m.

School District of Philadelphia spokesperson Monique Braxton tells CBS News Philadelphia, the teen was a Kensington High School student. 

He is the district's 17th student killed this school year. Braxton says 78 students have been shot this school year.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

If you have any information, contact police.

CBS3 Staff
First published on March 13, 2023 / 1:33 PM

