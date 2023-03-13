15-year-old shot, killed in Northeast Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday. It happened on the 6100 block of Algon Avenue around noon.

Police say he was shot five times in the torso and five times in the leg. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m.

School District of Philadelphia spokesperson Monique Braxton tells CBS News Philadelphia, the teen was a Kensington High School student.

He is the district's 17th student killed this school year. Braxton says 78 students have been shot this school year.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

