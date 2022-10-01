Teenager charged for fatal crash with off-duty police officer: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old teenager turns himself in after a fatal car crash in June, police say. The victim of the crash was an off-duty Philadelphia police officer.

18-year-old Aleksandr Melnikov was arrested on Friday and charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and other related charges.

The officer died after a crash in the Somerton section of the city in late June. Philadelphia police identified the officer as Henry Gonski III.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 president John McNesby was mourning the loss of his colleague and said in a statement at the time, "Our friend and colleague served this city for some 27 years with distinction, honor and integrity. We pray for his family, friends, and colleagues. The FOP will never forget his dedication and contributions to the police department and this city."