Nonprofit unites with Villanova University to help children with serious illnesses find hope from new connections

Villanova's Team IMPACT helps children with serious illnesses find hope from new connections

Some children with serious illnesses are finding hope and strength from new connections with college sports teams.

The organization, Team IMPACT, creates new relationships that help children build strength and resilience.

After Villanova's practice, 7-year-old Wes Jones is on the football field playing with the team.

"I like to watch them do the plays and throw the football and have fun," said Wes Jones.

For a long time, Wes Jones wasn't having fun, enduring two years of treatments for leukemia.

"We never, ever expected something like this," said mom Christy Jones. "And I think as a parent, your mind can go to like worst case scenarios."

With his treatments now finished, Wes Jones is part of Team IMPACT.

"We match children with serious illness and disability with college sports teams," said Josh Walker, regional executive director of Team IMPACT.

Walker said the nonprofit matched 3,000 children like Wes Jones with 750 colleges around the country.

"All sports, we work with every sport. We work with schools, Division I, II, and III," said Walker.

He said the athletes connect not only with the kids but also their families.

"It's just a pretty awesome opportunity to come and, you know, be a part of a division one football team and see the players and hang out with them," said dad Wesley Jones.

"Like they're pretty much family. They're part of the team," said Julian Glantz, Villanova Wildcats running back. "So, you know, really enjoying the relationship."

Glantz, a junior, said working with Team IMPACT isn't just for the kids.

"So it keeps us humble. You know, you sometimes get caught up with all the little things of college football, but just like having them here reminds us how grateful we are just to be able to play this game," said Glantz.

Wes Jones who's in first grade said playing with the the Villanova guys helps him get ready to play with his flag football team.

"We like switch positions so it's like I'm center then I'm wide receiver," he said.

The Nova [or Villanova?] team brought cupcakes for his birthday, celebrating their little teammate and his brave fight against cancer.

Wes' parents said he's fine now and is followed with routine blood tests. The Villanova team is planning to name him honorary captain during an upcoming game.