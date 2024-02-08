Team Fluff or Team Ruff? Meet Cronut and other pups ahead of 2024 Puppy Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As we continue counting down to the Super Bowl, one extra cute competition is also ready to return this year. The Puppy Bowl is back on Sunday.

Dogs from the Philadelphia region will be featured during the 20th annual event.

Cronut stopped by at the CBS Philadelphia studio Thursday morning, along with owners, Patty and Tony Sevick of Cherry Hill.

The Shar Pei was a rescue from the Shar-Pei Rescue of Virginia in Chesapeake and is a member of Team Fluff with Dominic, Bertie and Sasha. As a lover of snuggles, Cronut is in the Pupularity Playoffs and could win "Most Pupular."

The family had Cronut since he was a puppy and he is now officially adopted as part of the family. They have two other Shar Pei dogs in the family.

Cronut from the Shar-Pei Rescue of Virginia in Chesapeake. WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Meet all the Puppy Bowl players here.

Philly-area pups Dominic, Vanessa and Sasha also stopped by the CBS Philadelphia studio.

You can watch Puppy Bowl XX on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet and streaming on Discovery+, TBS, TrueTV, and Max.

Officials said the event features an impressive 131 puppy players from 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories as they represent Team Ruff or Team Fluff.