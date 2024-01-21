Meet the Philly-area pups competing in the 20th annual Puppy Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles might not be going to the Super Bowl, but a bunch of local four-legged footballers are headed to the annual Puppy Bowl!

Now in its 20th year, the 2024 Puppy Bowl will feature more than 130 puppies from 73 shelters across 36 states and territories competing on Team Ruff or Team Fluff.

Five of those paws-itively precious puppies hail from the Philadelphia area, and a sixth will be on the sidelines as a referee.

Meet the Keystone State canines competing for the "Lombarky" Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 11:

Dominic

Dominic is one of two canine cuties on the Puppy Bowl roster from Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester. Dominic came to the Philly area from Louisiana and was handpicked by his new family's son. Dominic is on Team Fluff.

Dominic from Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester, PA Warner Bros. Discovery

Vanessa

Vanessa, also from Brandywine Valley SPCA, was rescued from an abandoned house along with 34 other dogs. But her story has a happy ending too -- Vanessa was adopted by one of the rescue's volunteers! Small but mighty, she's on Team Ruff.

Vanessa from Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester, PA Warner Bros. Discovery

Bertie

Bertie the Boston Terrier is one of three puppies joining the Puppy Bowl from Phoenix Animal Rescue in Chester Springs. The 7-month-old was surrendered with several other adults and puppies and is now in a loving fur-ever family. Bertie is representing Team Fluff.

Bertie from Phoenix Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, PA Warner Bros. Discovery

Small Ed

Small Ed, the second pup from Phoenix Animal Rescue, was surrendered from a puppy mill due to an eye injury that made him "unsellable." The rescue says he's "recovered beautifully" from the injury and is ready to show off his stuff on the gridiron. Small Ed joins Team Ruff.

Small Ed from Phoenix Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, PA Warner Bros. Discovery

Whistle

Last but not least from PAR is Whistle, a pintsized Cavapoo mix surrendered due to her luxating patellas. Whistle won't be on the field as a player, but as a Puppy Bowl referee! She'll be on the lookout for any ruff-housing.

Sasha

And last but not least, Sasha hails from Providence Animal Center in Media! The footballing furball is on the Team Fluff roster.

Sasha from Providence Animal Center in Media, PA Warner Bros. Discovery