Taylor Swift becomes a billionaire with new re-recording of "1989" album

Pop star Taylor Swift has achieved billionaire status, having built her fortune almost entirely on her music, including concert tours and album sales.

On Friday, Swift released a new re-recording of her nine-year-old album "1989" on the heels of the first leg of Swift's record-breaking "Eras" tour and the release of the movie version of the concert, catapulting her wealth past the billion-dollar mark, Bloomberg reported.

She now has a net worth of $1.1 billion, Bloomberg reported, based on an analysis of publicly disclosed figures, including the value of Swift's real estate, her music catalog, streaming deals, music and concert ticket sales as well as merchandise.

How Taylor Swift became a billionaire

Her music catalog, which includes songs released by Swift since 2019, is worth an estimated $400 million, according to Bloomberg. She's earned another $370 million from concert ticket and merchandise sales.

Spotify and YouTube partnerships have netted her $120 million. Her real estate portfolio, which comprises five homes, is worth an estimated $110 million, according to Bloomberg. She's made another $80 million in royalties from record sales, the publication estimates.

Swift shows no signs of stopping, either. The "Eras" tour will resume abroad next month, with 89 performances lined up.