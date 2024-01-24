Watch CBS News
Man accused of stalking Taylor Swift arrested in New York City for third time in a week

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

NEW YORK -- A man accused of stalking Taylor Swift has been arrested for the third time in a week.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call of a disorderly man near Franklin and Hudson streets in Tribeca.

He walked away from officers, but then turned himself in at the police station, where he's now being questioned.

Thirty-three-year-old David Crowe, of Seattle, is already facing stalking and harassment charges.

Crowe was taken into custody Saturday after allegedly trying to open a door at the building, and he was caught there again on Monday.

According to court documents, an unidentified security worker had spotted Crowe near Swift's townhouse about 30 times since Nov. 25. Crowe was asked about 10 times not to approach the building or to leave, according to the complaint.

The prosecutor's request for an order of protection was granted, according to a spokesperson from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

It was unclear if Swift was at the townhouse at the time of any of the incidents.

