Woman accused of stabbing 2 people in Philadelphia, including 1-year-old, charged with attempted murder

Person of interest in 2 stabbings in Philadelphia's Center City taken in custody by police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say the woman arrested in connection with two stabbings in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 13 is now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Over the weekend, police confirmed investigators had a person in custody for the stabbings, which injured a 1-year-old boy and 24-year-old woman. On Monday, the PPD confirmed that 28-year-old Takeira Hester was arraigned Sunday night on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other counts.

Hester was arrested Saturday night on the 400 block of North 63rd Street. Speaking to the media that day, Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Banford said the two stabbings were completely random.

At the time, Banford said the person of interest in the case, now identified as Hester, had an active warrant in New York for aggravated assault.

Police said Saturday that the first stabbing happened around 8 a.m. on the 1300 block of Chancellor Street. A 24-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest and finger and taken to Jefferson University Hospital but was later released to recover at home.

Then just before 1 p.m. near a synagogue on the 300 block of South 18th Street, a 1-year-old boy was stabbed in the left arm. He was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, also in stable condition, according to police.

Banford said two parents were walking a stroller down the street with twins when it "looks like this female just rushed up to them, nothing was said and tried to stab both children but got one child."

A spokesperson with Temple Beth Zion Beth Israel released a statement to CBS Philadelphia stating no one in the incident was related, connected, or involved with the synagogue, and they are working with Philadelphia police, FBI, the Federation Security team and the Secure Community Network.