1-year-old stabbed near a synagogue in Philadelphia's Center City: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 1-year-old boy is expected to be OK after being stabbed near a synagogue in Philadelphia's Center City Saturday afternoon.

Police said the boy was stabbed in his left arm on the 300 block of South 18th Street outside around 12:02 p.m.

He was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by my medics.

A spokesperson with Temple Beth Zion Beth Israel released a statement to CBS Philadelphia later Saturday stating no one in the incident is related, connected, or involved with the synagogue and they are working with Philadelphia police, FBI, the Federation Security team and the Secure Community Network.

They also mentioned the individual was experiencing a mental health crisis and they are known to police.

Here is the full statement:

At approximately 11:58 today an incident occurred outside Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel. None of the individuals were related or connected or involved with the Synagogue in any way. We have been working closely with the Philadelphia police department, the FBI, the Federation Security team and the Secure Community Network. We have been assured that this incident was not in any way related to antisemitism but was rather an individual, known to police, who was experiencing a mental health crisis. There was an earlier linked incident several blocks away which the police are also investigating.

I am proud of the BZBI staff and security team who followed appropriate protocols and procedures needed to not only ensure the safety and well-being of our congregants and children attending Religious School but also to provide medical aid to the family while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

While this is an ongoing investigation, all reports seem to indicate that this is not an antisemitic attack, but unfortunately part of the tragic increase in crime that we have been seeing in the city.

We pray for the family and hope for their child's quick recovery.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.