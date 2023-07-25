First probable case of West Nile Virus detected in Camden County, health officials say

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- The first probable case of West Nile Virus of the year was detected in Camden County after a Winslow Township resident tested positive, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

A positive test for WNV was reported to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services on July 17, which led to the office starting an investigation.

"West Nile Virus typically affects a small number of New Jersey residents each year, however residents should remain vigilant and watch for symptoms," Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, a liaison to the Health Department, said in a release. "The Camden County Department of Health is continuing to work with the Mosquito Commission to ensure that additional spraying and testing will be conducted in the area."

The symptoms of WNV include but are not limited to, fever, headache, altered mental status, and other neurological dysfunctions, according to a release.

WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, but four out of five who are infected do not feel symptoms. Only 1 of 50 people who are infected will develop a serious illness, according to a release.

The best way to protect yourself from WNV is by using insect repellent.

The Environmental Protection Agency-registered repellents below are safe and effective for everyone, including breast-feeding women:

DEET

Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and icaridin outside the US)

IR3535

Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)

Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

2-undecanone

During the summer and fall months, the Camden County Mosquito Commission schedules spraying on an as-needed basis and results from their surveillance efforts and the public.

For more information about West Nile Virus, please visit the CDC's information webpage here.

For more information, or to report a problem, contact the Camden County Mosquito Commission at (856) 566-2945 or skeeters@camdencounty.com.