Philadelphia Visitor Center debuts brand new Rocky Shop

Sylvester Stallone teams up with Philadelphia Visitor Center to debut official Rocky Shop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Calling all Rocky fans! Fans of the Philadelphia cult classic can now buy official Rocky merchandise near the famous statue on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation partnered with Sylvester Stallone himself to bring the shop to life.

"This has been years in the making. This came after a phone call that Sylvester Stallone made to the mayor many years ago," said Kathryn Ott Lovell, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center. "The millions of visitors that visit the Rocky statue annually -- how do we give them the chance to take a piece of Rocky home with them?"

At the Rocky Shop, visitors can buy movie-themed merchandise such as the Rocky II Tiger jacket, Rocky III Italian Stallion training jacket, Rocky II boxing trunks, Rocky III yellow boxing trunks, Rocky III Italian Stallion boxing robe, Rocky IV stars and stripes boxing trunks, Rocky IV Balboa boxing robe, Rocky Philadelphia T-shirts, Rocky hats, picture frames and other collectibles.

The launch of the shop Thursday marked the first time since 1982, when the famous Rocky statue was presented to the City of Philadelphia by Sylvester Stallone himself, that licensed Rocky merchandise will be available when visiting the statue.

The Rocky Shop is open Thursday to Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.