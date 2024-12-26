Pennsylvania couple welcomes baby on Taylor Swift's birthday: "We're going to make her the biggest Swiftie there is"

"Lucky 13" — the number is taking on an entirely new meaning for a Swiftie mom and her newborn daughter in Wyomissing.

"We need to get her a little bracelet!" Chelsea Richmond said with a smile.

Thirteen days ago, Chelsea and her husband, Mark, welcomed "Sophia Noelle." Now, "13" has turned into the family of four's lucky number. It's also another Berks County native's lucky number…

"I played Taylor Swift while we were waiting for you guys to arrive," Chelsea said.

If that did not give it away, "13" is Taylor Swift's lucky number. Never in her "Wildest Dreams" did Chelsea — a self-proclaimed Swiftie — think her baby girl would come on the popstar's birthday — Dec. 13.

"Our son was born early, so I did not think she would come as late as the 13th," Chelsea recalled.

Sophia was born two days after her due date. Not only was Sophia born on the 13th, but she was born at 13:13 in Room 13.

🎶 “The Best Day” got even better for Swifties Chelsea and Mark, who welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Sophia, on... Posted by Reading Hospital - Tower Health on Monday, December 23, 2024

Chelsea added: "She was born at Reading Hospital where Taylor Swift was born and we live in Taylor Swift's old neighborhood."

While Sophia is in her "Debut" era, Chelsea is all in on "Lover." If you change some of Swift's lyrics to "With her little hand wrapped around his finger" — Mark said he's just happy being a girl dad.

"I'm not really a huge Swiftie, but my wife really likes her, so I like her by association," Mark said.

Swifties would agree – there are certainly some easter eggs in the Richmond household.

"His (friendship bracelet) says, 'girl dad.' Mine says 'faith.' I chose this one because of her being a rainbow baby," Chelsea said about the friendship bracelets on their wrists. Reading Hospital gave them to the new parents.

These proud parents have this message to Taylor…

"We're going to make her the biggest Swiftie there is. Aren't we?!" Chelsea said with a laugh. She added, "At least I am!"

"So make the friendship bracelets…" another Swiftie is here.