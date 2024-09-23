How a teen cancer survivor is bringing hope to other patients at CHOP through Sweet Dream Project

Former CHOP patient starts Sweet Dream Project to help furnish others' rooms

Former CHOP patient starts Sweet Dream Project to help furnish others' rooms

Former CHOP patient starts Sweet Dream Project to help furnish others' rooms

For most of her childhood, Ayana Banks called a hospital room at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia home. There, she learned that a Hello Kitty pillow is just as good as medicine. She had family pictures, stuffed animals and Hello Kitty sheets in her room.

"Everything I needed," Ayana said.

Ayana spent hours volunteering this summer at CHOP and decided to turn an idea into reality. She was declared cancer-free in 2021, and now, she's dedicated her time to giving others hope with her nonprofit Sweet Dream Project.

CBS News Philadelphia

Around 6 years old, Ayana was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma.

"Through that process," Ayana said, "my mom had always made sure that my room was exactly how it was back home."

She wanted to do the same for others.

"I had a community that would decorate my own hospital room," Ayana said, "so basically, I want to do this to give back."

Last year, in a Springside Chestnut Hill Academy entrepreneurial class, Ayana created the Sweet Dream Project, a nonprofit organization.

After spending hours this summer volunteering at CHOP, it was time to turn her small business into a reality.

With a budget of $300 per room, Ayana goes shopping and buys décor items to transform regular hospital rooms into patients' dream rooms. So far, she's done four rooms.

"One girl who is 8 years old. She really likes 'Frozen,' specifically Elsa," Ayana said. "I would buy her Elsa blankets and sheets."

Due to privacy laws, Ayana cannot meet the patients, but after reading what they want, she can relate as she too was once a patient.

"I aim to make their hospital stays a little brighter," Ayana said, "so when they go to sleep, they could have sweet dreams at night."

Ayana's business is booming. CHOP is requesting she do 15 rooms a quarter, but she needs help. You can sponsor a room for $300.