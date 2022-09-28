Philadelphia police release surveillance video of suspects wanted in deadly quintuple shooting outside Roxborough High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released images of the suspect vehicle and shooters wanted in a shooting outside Roxborough High School on Tuesday that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy and left four others injured.

Philadelphia police say 14-year-old as Nicholas Elizalde, of Havertown, was killed in the shooting.

During a press conference on Wednesday, police said Elizalde appears to not have been the intended target.

"I think he's a totally innocent victim," Philadelphia Captain Jason Smith said.

The shooting happened shortly before 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace. Investigators say all five victims were football players. They were shot after walking off the field following a scrimmage involving Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

According to police, a green Ford Explorer drove up and fired at least 70 shots at the victims and then fled the scene.

In addition to the five suspects captured on camera, police are also searching for a sixth suspect who was driving a light-colored SUV.

"The biggest piece of this is that there is a 14-year-old that is doing again what students do, have football games at the end of the day," Philadelphia First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said. "One of the things we encourage our kids to do. And for him not to make it home so there's a family today -- again not taking anything away from the other families -- but there's one family that their son won't make it home today and that is the big part of this."

Elizalde was shot once in the left side and later died at the hospital.

Another 14-year-old boy was shot once in his left thigh. Police say he's stable at Einstein Medical center.

A 17-year-old boy was shot once in his right arm and three times in his left leg. He is stable at Temple University Hospital.

The fourth victim is also stable.

The fifth victim was treated on scene for a graze wound.

"This used to be safe haven for our young people and to see now young people can't even come to a scrimmage game?" Philadelphia School District Chief Safety Officer Kevin Bethel said. "That was a cowardly act today. To come out and ambush people coming off a ball field. That makes you tough, I think not."

"When you have these many guns on our streets, this is the downstream impact of that. Everybody has a gun and everybody wants to use a gun," Bethel added. "Me and the doc were talking about it, it used to be a hand fight, it's now a gunfight."

Stanford's message to parents is to talk to their kids about the finality of gun violence.

"Have a conversation about what this means. Death is final," Stanford said. "I know a lot of kids see things, they see TV, they hear things, but I don't know how many of them understand this is final. Death is final. You don't come back from that."

As police search for the people involved, school leaders are focused on supporting the students and faculty. The principal of Roxborough said there will be a team of counselors on campus on Wednesday for any students or staff members who may be grieving.

"Our principal is here to lead that effort in her school. It's going to be a challenge. You see her she has been in tears and struggling through this process," Bethel said, "but we will work as a team to make sure we have all the supports in the school."

No arrests have been made.

Investigators say they've recovered 9mm, 40 caliber and 5.7x28 armor-piercing spent shell casings from the scene.

In response to the shooting, The Uvalde Foundation For Kids in Texas extended empathy and a 24 hour crisis to support services to the families and communities of Roxborough.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.