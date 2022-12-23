4 men wanted in attempted robbery at gas station: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for four men in an attempted robbery Tuesday.
The incident happened in the early morning at a gas station on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia.
Police say one man pointed a gun at the store clerk while two others tried to break into an ATM. The fourth man stood guard.
They were not able to get into the ATM and ran away.
Call the Philadelphia police if you have any information.
