Video: Suspect wanted in off-campus Temple apartment fire

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Temple police looking for arson suspect
Temple police looking for arson suspect 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple police are looking to identify a suspect wanted in an arson fire at an off-campus apartment.

Surveillance video shows the alleged suspect lighting something on fire and then throwing it into the apartment. The suspect then flees.

It happened along Cleveland Street near Norris Street on Nov. 15.

Several students were inside the apartment at the time.

Authorities are searching for the suspect.

In a statement, Temple University says, "We are immensely grateful that no students were injured during this incident, and we encourage all members of the Temple community to remain vigilant."

First published on November 30, 2022 / 11:10 PM

