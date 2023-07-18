Suspect arrested in connection to abduction, robbery incidents in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police arrested one suspect after Special Victims Unit and Northeast Detectives investigated a frightening abduction and robbery pattern in Northeast Philadelphia over two weeks ago.

Prince Amoabeng, 25, was arrested Tuesday and taken from the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and more.

Police say there are three incidents that are connected with the latest attack happening on June 28.

"These individuals are driving around looking for victims to rob," Philadelphia Police Inspector Matthew Gillespie said.

Police are looking for a group of suspects wanted for three armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia, two in which they kidnapped their victims and the other where police say they carjacked a man.

Police believe all three robberies may be connected.

Anyone who says anything related to these incidents or has video from the area is asked to call Philadelphia police.