Suspects use U-Haul truck to abduct robbery victims in Northeast Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for three teenagers wanted for an abduction and robberies in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say that in all three robberies, the suspects were driving a white cargo U-Haul van.

The first one happened Wednesday morning just after 4 a.m. on the 12000 block of Academy Road.

A woman was punched in the face and forced into a white cargo van and robbed. Just an hour later another man was robbed while using a TD Bank drive-through on the 6300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Then on Thursday morning, another man was targeted on Delaware Avenue where the suspects were also using a white U-Haul cargo van.

Police believe all three robberies may be connected.