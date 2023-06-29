Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspects use U-Haul truck to abduct robbery victims in Northeast Philadelphia: police

By Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for three teenagers wanted for an abduction and robberies in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say that in all three robberies, the suspects were driving a white cargo U-Haul van.

The first one happened Wednesday morning just after 4 a.m. on the 12000 block of Academy Road.

A woman was punched in the face and forced into a white cargo van and robbed. Just an hour later another man was robbed while using a TD Bank drive-through on the 6300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Then on Thursday morning, another man was targeted on Delaware Avenue where the suspects were also using a white U-Haul cargo van.

Police believe all three robberies may be connected.  

First published on June 29, 2023 / 5:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.