Surveillance video shows moments gunmen opened fire on teenager in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New video just into CBS3 shows the moment a car pulled up and someone opened fire on a teenager in Kensington. The hail of bullets rocketed the neighborhood and sadly, the 17-year-old lost his life.

Investigators say the two men involved in the shooting managed to elude officers after a barricade was declared.

Eighty-one shots were fired on the small street during a massive gun battle. Surveillance video captured the gunmen shield behind a car forcing residents to run for cover in their own homes.

"It was like pop, pop, pop I was sitting on the couch with my son, my sick child and so I said come on Anthony let's go," a neighbor said.

The shooting happened on Pelthorpe Street around 8 p.m. Thursday. Police say once they arrived on the scene they found a 17-year-old shot multiple times.

"At this point, we know there were numerous shooters. We have ballistic evidence of at least 3 weapons being used. Two calibers of a handgun as well as an AK-47 style rifle," Inspector D F Pace said.

Police say immediately after the shooting, two men believed to be involved were seen running towards a garage, barricading themselves inside.

A SWAT team surrounded the area, but say the men were gone when they finally got inside.

"There was however indication that someone or some people were inside and left in a hurry leaving behind evidence of criminal activity," Pace said.

As police searched the area, neighbors say they were forced to stay indoors while others evacuated. When they returned Friday morning reminders of the shooting were left on the ground and on cars -- making it all seem so surreal.

"I seen little stuff but not like this magnitude with people coming out with AK-47 and just coming out the car and just shooting everybody luckily a lot of us neighbors we wasn't out like we usually be because it could've been worse it could've been a lot of deaths in here," a neighbor said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the police.