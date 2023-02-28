Suspect sought for vandalism that caused Super Bowl cable outage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is wanted in connection with vandalism that caused a cable outage in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Super Bowl Sunday, the city's police department said Tuesday.

The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 12, before the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Police claim the suspect cut five major fiber-optic data lines on the 2700 block of Tulip Street, leading to Xfinity outages in the area.

According to police, surveillance video shows the suspect driving a white Ford four-door pickup truck.

The alleged vandalism impacted about 17,000 customers in the area and cost about $10,000 in repairs, police said.