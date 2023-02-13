Comcast claims vandalism caused Super Bowl Sunday outage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Comcast says service has been restored to most customers in Philadelphia's Kensington and Fishtown neighborhoods. The cable company claims vandalism caused the outage.

Customers reported outages in the area ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

A spokesperson for Comcast said, "all services should now be restored to customers."

"We are thankful to our local teams that responded immediately and resolved this issue as quickly as possible. Anyone still experiencing issues should restart their modem and/or cable box," the spokesperson said.

CBS Philadelphia will be providing game updates from Philadelphia and Arizona.

CBS Philadelphia will also be providing a complete list of all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl.