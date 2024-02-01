Basketball coach at Philadelphia's Southwark School wins trip to Super Bowl LVIII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A basketball coach from the Southwark School in South Philadelphia is heading to Super Bowl LVIII thanks to Primo Hoagies and his players.

Kendreaus Adams-Johnson, aka Coach K, was named the winner of the Primo's Most Valuable Coach contest.

Adams-Johnson was recognized by Primo for his exceptional commitment to students on and off the court. With the trip, Primo is providing airfare for two, hotel accommodations and tickets to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

Adams-Johnson garnered nominations from student-athletes around the region to win the contest, according to Primo.

On Thursday morning, Adams-Johnson was surprised with the gift at Southwark.

"I had no idea this was happening," Adams-Johnson said. "They snuck it in right under my nose, and when I first heard of it, I'm thinking I'll probably get a gift card or something, so figuring out this was the prize, I was kind of blown away."