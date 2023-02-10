Super Bowl LVII: How to get Eagles logo painted on property

Watch "Dat Dude Dave" spray paint the Eagles' logo in our lot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're looking to dress your lawn or driveway up for the Super Bowl LVII, you can add a giant Eagles logo to it.

CBS News Philadelphia caught up with Artist David Daud earlier this week to show off some lawns he's painted ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

On Friday, he joined CBS News Philadelphia live and painted the Eagles logo in our building's parking lot.

If you're interested in having him paint your lawn or driveway, his Instagram handle is @DatDudeDave21.