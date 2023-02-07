Philadelphia artist painting Eagles logos on fans' lawns

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Fans across the Delaware Valley are finding new ways to show their support for the Philadelphia Eagles as the countdown to Super Bowl LVII continues.

It started with a Facebook post as the NFL playoffs began.

It ended up with an Eagles logo painted proudly on this Washington Township lawn.

"We love the Eagles. We all bleed green," David Daud said. "We would do anything."

Daud is the man behind the can, and he's only been doing this for about a month.

David Daud, a Northeast Philadelphia-born artist, has done 50 Eagles heads on the front lawn, all freehand. CBS Philadelphia

"I figured maybe people would like to get an Eagles logo on their lawns, you know, as support," Daud said. "Thinking maybe I'd get one or two; 100 people hit me up."

So far, the Northeast Philadelphia-born artist has done 50 Eagles heads on the front lawn, all freehand.

"Every win, it just snowballed," Daud said. "Hundred more, 100 more, and now, so far there's not enough time in the day."

Tuesday's canvas? The Stefanopoulos' front yard in Washington Township, New Jersey.

"It's more than just a game," Nick Stefanopoulos said. "It's about doing something special, watching your team go all the way."

Daud is self-taught and started as an artist on the Wildwood boardwalk when he was 15. It's now his full-time job, and he couldn't think of a better use of his talents than sharing his love for the Birds during this Super Bowl run.

"It's muscle memory now, I've done it so many times," he said. "You know what they say, practice makes perfect."

David Daud painted this Philadelphia Eagles logo on a lawn of a Washington Township, New Jersey, home ahead of Super Bowl LVII. CBS Philadelphia

It takes him Daud about 20 minutes and a dozen cans of spray paint to pull this off.

Then, he's onto the next one.

"We're going to smash, smash, smash the Chiefs," Daud said.

Between now and Sunday, Daud has about 20 more lawns to do.

Maybe even some more in this Washington Township neighborhood.