New Jersey animal shelter throwing ultimate tail-gate party for Super Bowl LVIII

WESTAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) - Philadelphia Eagles fans may not have a dog in the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII contest, but the Burlington County Animal Shelter in Westampton, New Jersey, is encouraging football fans to participate in a tailgate of a different breed.

"Super Bowl Sunday is a great occasion for families and friends to get together," Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O'Connell, the liaison to the animal shelter, said, "and we're looking to make it extra special by connecting people to our shelter's champion pets."

From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, residents will get a chance to tour the shelter and meet several of the dogs and cats available for adoption or foster.

Burlington County Animal Shelter

"It doesn't matter which team you're backing, we can all cheer for the animals at the shelter and help find them new forever homes," O'Connell said.

Among the available pets visitors can meet will be pit bulls like Rosa, Wrinkle and Chief.

Chief is a 10-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who is now the shelter's longest-dog resident.

"Chief may be partial to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVIII, but he'd love to come home with a family of any NFL team," O'Connell said. "He's been a resident of the shelter for more than 740 days, so what we're rooting for most on Sunday will be his adoption."

There will also be football and animal-themed games and activities, and all adoption fees will be waived that day. The shelter has information on how people can participate on its website.