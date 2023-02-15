Temple undergrads plan walkout to back striking grad students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Local leaders and undergraduate students at Temple University are backing striking graduate students, and a "day of action" and demonstration are planned on campus for Wednesday afternoon.

The university came under fire on social media after some members of the Temple University Graduate Student Association learned their tuition remission benefits were withdrawn as a result of the strike.

Students are holding a day of action, including a walkout from all classes and jobs on campus. They say it's to rally in solidarity with the striking workers.

On Tuesday, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and reps from other local unions showed up at the Bell Tower on campus and spoke to the workers.

"Being on strike is not fun," he said. "Being on strike is not easy. You want to be doing the things that you came to Temple to do, but you can't do it if you're starving, you can't do it if you're homeless, you can't do it if you're worried about your basic necessities. So it's time for Temple to do the right thing."

The university released a statement about the strike that said in part: "We recognize that the university can only fulfill its mission with everyone doing their part. At the same time, the university cannot make concessions that would be economically unreasonable."

Temple also said striking workers can return to work and receive their benefits.