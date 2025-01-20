South Jersey university holds annual service event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

For the 21st straight year, a South Jersey university paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday for the late civil rights leader.

At Stockton University in Galloway, Atlantic County, about 900 volunteers, including students, faculty, staff and alumni, did various service projects on Monday in memory of King.

"I believe that Dr. King would be extremely proud to know that we are honoring him through public service and civic engagement, and I'm proud that we've maintained our designation as the largest MLK Day event in South Jersey," Brian K. Johnson, the vice president of community engagement at Stockton University, said.

The service projects at Stockton included craft projects and packaging hygiene and wellness kits for local rescue missions. According to the university, the craft projects will line the halls of local schools, hospitals and senior living communities. The wellness kits are available on Stockton's Galloway, Atlantic City, Hammonton and Woodbine campuses.

"Today is about living our values — engaging with our community, taking responsibility and honoring the powerful legacy of Dr. King," Stockton president Joe Bertolino said. "Let's carry Dr. King's inspiration forward, not just today but every day, and leave this world a little brighter than we found it."